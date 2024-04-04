Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $15.77 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.4% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $155.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

