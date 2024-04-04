Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of BOX worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,020,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in BOX by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,532,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $3,954,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

BOX stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

