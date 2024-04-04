Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

