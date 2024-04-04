Brokers Set Expectations for Genelux Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genelux in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNLX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GNLX opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Genelux has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Genelux by 250.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Genelux by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Genelux by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

