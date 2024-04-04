Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $202.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.