Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 58,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

