Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 342379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

