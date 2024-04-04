Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

FYLD opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.