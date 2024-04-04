Capital Advantage Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 504,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

XOM opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $473.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

