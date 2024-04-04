Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 2,693 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $889.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $790.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.28. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

