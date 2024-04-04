Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.14. 123,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,641,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,427 shares of company stock valued at $736,095 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $587.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

