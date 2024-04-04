CarMax (KMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KMX stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

