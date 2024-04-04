Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 65,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

