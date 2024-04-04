Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

