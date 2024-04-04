Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $508,684,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.