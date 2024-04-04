Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.25. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chemours shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 68,740 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chemours by 4,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

