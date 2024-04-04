Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Civista Bancshares

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.