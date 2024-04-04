Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Clearwater Analytics worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.77.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,400,588 shares of company stock worth $277,607,454. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CWAN opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

