Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.0 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.