Cogeco (CGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.
Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of C$776.17 million during the quarter.
Cogeco Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Cogeco stock opened at C$54.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.63. Cogeco has a 12-month low of C$44.62 and a 12-month high of C$62.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
