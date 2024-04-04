Cogeco Communications (CCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.88 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$72.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total value of C$44,410.44. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

