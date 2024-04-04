Columbus Macro LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.39.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $155.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

