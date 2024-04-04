Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 215 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $571.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

