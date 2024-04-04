Conn’s (CONN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect Conn’s to post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 271,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 250,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 224,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 212,274 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

