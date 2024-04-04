Contrasting LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) & Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Free Report) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Get LDK Solar alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Micron Technology -20.57% -8.98% -6.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LDK Solar and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Technology 1 1 25 0 2.89

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $119.62, indicating a potential downside of 6.56%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than LDK Solar.

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Micron Technology $15.54 billion 9.12 -$5.83 billion ($3.45) -37.10

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micron Technology.

Summary

Micron Technology beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

(Get Free Report)

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for LDK Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDK Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.