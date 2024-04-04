Critical Analysis: LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) & Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) and Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 75.9% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LZG International and Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZG International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

LZG International presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13,598.63%. Given LZG International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LZG International is more favorable than Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I.

This table compares LZG International and Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LZG International $220,000.00 29.07 -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A $9.35 million N/A N/A

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LZG International.

Profitability

This table compares LZG International and Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZG International N/A N/A N/A Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I N/A -9.43% 1.63%

About LZG International

LZG International, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. As of March 14, 2024, LZG International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Genius Group Limited.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

