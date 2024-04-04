Critical Contrast: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) vs. ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 13.97% 4.34% 1.95% ACRES Commercial Realty 24.57% 8.41% 1.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and ACRES Commercial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.18 billion 0.00 $306.01 million $0.56 N/A ACRES Commercial Realty $45.50 million 2.41 $22.39 million $0.35 40.37

Risk & Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthpeak Properties and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 6 3 0 2.20 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus price target of $23.05, indicating a potential upside of 34.77%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

