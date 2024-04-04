CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

