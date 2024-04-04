Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.91, but opened at $66.41. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 1,399,779 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

