Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.2% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

JPM stock opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.45. The firm has a market cap of $571.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.