Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Diodes worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Diodes

Diodes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.