Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.