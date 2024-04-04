Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

