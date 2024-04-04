Emeren Group Ltd to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.
Emeren Group Stock Down 17.4 %
Shares of SOL opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Emeren Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Emeren Group Company Profile
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
