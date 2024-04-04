Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Emerson Electric traded as high as $114.19 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 288936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.27.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

