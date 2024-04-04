Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

