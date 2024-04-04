Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Insider Naguib Sawiris Purchases 47,820 Shares

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Sawiris bought 47,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,839 ($35.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,357,609.80 ($1,704,255.34).

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,654 ($20.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,403.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,570.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23,628.57 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231 ($15.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,242 ($28.14).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -92,857.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.11) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

