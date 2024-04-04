Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.99 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.