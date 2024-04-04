Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

