Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Imunon, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Imunon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of IMNN stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.03. Imunon has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imunon during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Imunon during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Imunon during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

