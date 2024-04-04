Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nuvalent, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Nuvalent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NUVL opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $2,884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,649,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,894,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,649,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,894,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $1,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 997,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,005,575 over the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

