Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,724,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,516,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
