Family Investment Center Inc. Invests $244,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.41 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

