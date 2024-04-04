FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.13 and a 200-day moving average of $336.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

