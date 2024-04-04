Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,365.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $195.24 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,007.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,007.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,918 shares of company stock worth $61,665,981 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.