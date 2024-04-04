Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.41 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

