Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,527,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

IRM stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

View Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.