Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.91 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 10,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $180.29 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.