Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.99 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

