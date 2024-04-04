Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 21,171 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.85.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

